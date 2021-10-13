What Does Southwest Airlines Flight Cancellations, and the Blue Flu Have in Common

What Does Southwest Airlines Flight Cancellations, and the Blue Flu Have in CommonSW Pilots are exercising common practice called BLUE FLU. This is when PD’s have a protest by calling in sick or take emergency leave. What is prompting these flight cancellations, is because the pilots will not take the jab. Well the protest method is like the blue flu, the subjective may be different. Only towards the end of report this is really revealed.This is a positive growing trend with our protectors of human life. Workers we have confidence in with our lives and safety.recorded from live Boom Bust show, oct, 13, 2021Twelve F22 pilots and Sixteen B-52 bomber crew members have walked off the jobFrance, 200 Firemen Suspended Without Pay, Refusing the JabGoogle has suspended me from all their products, Now Rumble too. I must of been right on,subscribe to my other channels,ugetube.com,bit chute,ceflex.orgBrighteon,153news.net,Brand New Tube