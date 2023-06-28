American Abrams tanks have commenced unloading at the Polish port of Szczecin, as reported by TVP.
It has been announced that a total of 14 tanks will be offloaded from the transport vessel. These tanks will be used to arm the 1st Warsaw Armored Brigade.
It is clarified that the tanks delivered to Poland were previously decommissioned by the American Marines. This shipment marks the first batch of tanks acquired by Warsaw from Washington, with a total cost of 1.4 billion dollars for the Polish authorities.
