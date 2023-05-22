Quo Vadis





May 22, 2023





In this video we share Prophecy of Mystic Teresa Musco on the Chastisement of Humanity.





During her life, blessed Teresa Musco received a large number of apparitions of Our Lady, visions, speeches and supernatural events of various kinds.





Among these messages, there are many that address the people of the present time, and especially some of these forebodings have returned to the center of discussion because they touch on very current topics in the Church and the world.





The mystic Tereza Musco began having visions on January 8, 1948, two years after the end of World War II.





Since then, Our Lady appeared to Teresa regularly, in moments of everyday life.





"She was with me when I did my daily chores, when I prayed, I was always invited to stay with her, " said Tereza.





"When I was sick, I always felt her close, for me she was comfort and protection.





The only thing she always told me was: "Offer your suffering for sinners".





Faced with the drama of her father's violence, the woman began to receive stigmata in 1957.





In 1968, these stigmata became visible.





The woman, illiterate, recorded these experiences in her diary, and was guided by Our Lady herself, because she was illiterate.





Speaking about human sins, Our Lady told her on June 13, 1950: "If you knew how many sins have been committed in the world! . . .





Many people are piercing the already torn heart of my Son.





If people do not repent, the Father will impose a great punishment on the world and everything will be a disaster. ”





On August 13, 1951, Our Lady spoke words to the mystic that resonate today more than ever.





"My daughter, I am here to tell you that the Father will send a great punishment on the entire human race, in the second half of the century, " he said.





Adding: “Know, daughter, that Satan rules in the highest places.





When Satan reaches the top of the Church, know that then he will be able to seduce the spirits of great scientists and that will be the moment for them to intervene with a very powerful weapon that can destroy a large part of humanity.





And they do not mourn their mistakes even now, because prayer no longer exists for many, and then God the Father will once again show the power of his great punishment. "





During this vision, the Virgin also spoke about some changes in the Church. Some of them are very similar to what is happening today.





“Daughters, we are in a very delicate moment, cardinals will oppose cardinals, bishops against bishops; there is no love among them and many beloved children find themselves without love and fall apart, they no longer know how to take souls, but they do not come to prayer", were some of Our Lady's words in 1972.





"You will see many changes in My Church.





Christians who pray will be few, many souls will go to hell.





Modesty, shame will no longer exist for women: Satan dresses in them to seduce many priests.





There will be the usual crises in the world. Priests, bishops, cardinals are disoriented, they try to cling to politics to help themselves, but they are wrong again; The government will fall, the Pope spends hours in agony, in the end I will be there to take him to Heaven.





There will be a great war.





There will be many dead and wounded.





Satan is shouting his victory and that is the moment when everyone will see my Son appearing in the clouds and then he will judge those who have trampled on His innocent and divine Blood.





And then My Heart will triumph. "





Thank you for supporting my channel.





May God bless you and keep you!





Our Lady, Queen of Peace, pray for us!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IZQ6nnG5oAg