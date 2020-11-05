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ISOLATION/INTERNMENT Camps in Canada
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281 views • November 05, 2020
Whatsherface:
If you thought this year was bad, buckle up, because it looks like Canada has some BIG PLANS in store for the spring of 2021. Not only has the Canadian government ordered 36 thousand units of chemical agents for March of next year, they have also put out a request for information regarding service providers for federal quarantine isolation camps. This news comes in the midst of a total lockdown in Quebec, which is rapidly becoming a police state. Ontario is not too far behind, as it re-enters a stage 2 lockdown. Remember, hope is not lost, all of this ends the moment we say NO MORE.
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https://buyandsell.gc.ca/procurement-...
https://buyandsell.gc.ca/procurement-...
https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-q...
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If you thought this year was bad, buckle up, because it looks like Canada has some BIG PLANS in store for the spring of 2021. Not only has the Canadian government ordered 36 thousand units of chemical agents for March of next year, they have also put out a request for information regarding service providers for federal quarantine isolation camps. This news comes in the midst of a total lockdown in Quebec, which is rapidly becoming a police state. Ontario is not too far behind, as it re-enters a stage 2 lockdown. Remember, hope is not lost, all of this ends the moment we say NO MORE.
► Video Sources
https://buyandsell.gc.ca/procurement-...
https://buyandsell.gc.ca/procurement-...
https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-q...
► Support me on Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=296722...
► Please subscribe to me on YouTube & follow me on instagram!
Subscribe: https://bit.ly/37vqPVn
Instagram: https://instagram.com/__whatsherface__
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