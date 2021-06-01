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North America kids are being forcefully vaccinated
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291 views • June 01, 2021
Parents across the world, this is where we draw the line. In North America kids are being forcefully vaccinated. Time to fight. Kids do not want to get the vaccine and they dont need it. This is totally wrong.
Help the push for truth and join our 7800 strong anti covid vaccines telegram group: https://t.me/nocovidvaccines
Help the push for truth and join our 7800 strong anti covid vaccines telegram group: https://t.me/nocovidvaccines
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