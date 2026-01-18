BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Engineering Florida Snow, Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, January 17, 2026, #545
148 views • 21 hours ago

https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org

To support Geoengineering Watch: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/support/

Contact us: Dane Wigington, P.O. Box 9, Bella Vista, CA, 96008


"Rare snow taking aim at Florida, Georgia could make history, triggers Winter Storm Warnings throughout weekend" (FOX). "Snow in Florida? Arctic blast to stun the South" (USA Today). "Cold front could bring rare snow to parts of Florida, including Tallahassee. What about South Florida?" (CBS). A matrix media sensationalized chemical snow storm is scheduled for the Florida Gulf Coast with an atmospheric moisture flow straight of the record warm Gulf of Mexico, welcome to winter weather warfare. The chemical snow event comes almost exactly a year after the never before recorded New Orleans chemical ice nucleation blizzard. Climate engineering operations are being ramped up around the world.

All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard.

Dane Wigington


