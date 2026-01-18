Engineering Florida Snow, Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, January 17, 2026, #545

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org
To support Geoengineering Watch: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/support/
Contact us: Dane Wigington, P.O. Box 9, Bella Vista, CA, 96008
"Rare snow taking aim at Florida, Georgia could make history, triggers Winter Storm Warnings throughout weekend" (FOX). "Snow in Florida? Arctic blast to stun the South" (USA Today). "Cold front could bring rare snow to parts of Florida, including Tallahassee. What about South Florida?" (CBS). A matrix media sensationalized chemical snow storm is scheduled for the Florida Gulf Coast with an atmospheric moisture flow straight of the record warm Gulf of Mexico, welcome to winter weather warfare. The chemical snow event comes almost exactly a year after the never before recorded New Orleans chemical ice nucleation blizzard. Climate engineering operations are being ramped up around the world.
All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard.
Dane Wigington
Please LIKE, SUBSCRIBE and CLICK THE BELL to ensure you are notified of our new videos. https://www.youtube.com/@DaneWigington
To read or post comments on this video, please go directly to the article: https://geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-global-alert-news-january-17-2026-545/
To support Geoengineering Watch: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/support/
Contact us: Dane Wigington, P.O. Box 9, Bella Vista, CA, 96008
To receive Geoengineering Watch updates, please sign up for our mailing list: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/newsletter/
Geoengineering Watch t-shirts, cards and bumper stickers: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-t-shirts-cards-and-bumper-stickers/
Must view, THE DIMMING, the most comprehensive climate engineering documentary: https://rumble.com/v5kcj59-the-dimming.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp