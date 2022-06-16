Jewish amoral lesbian AG of Michigan, Dana Nessler, says drag Queens make everything better

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Dana Nessler the jewish queer Michigan Attorney General wants to subvert
the children in Michigan schools by having a drag queen in every
school. You must open your eyes that it is the jews that have a satanic
agenda to completely turn America into a divided amoral modern-day Sodom
and Gomorrah. Jews now head every Federal agency in Wa.
DC. WORLD CONQUEST THROUGH JEWISH WORLD GOVERNMENT
http://www.biblebelievers.org.au/przion3.htm