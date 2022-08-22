Dark Winter: European Leaders Prepare for Blackouts and War in 2022-2023

It seems surreal to watch it happen in real time, but the West is now foolishly galloping toward a horrific military confrontation with the Russian Federation. In eight months of 2022, the world has moved so quickly toward nuclear war that European and American leaders no longer pretend it isn’t their endgame. Before the shooting starts, European nations will be gripped with electricity blackouts that could lead to social unrest and riots this winter.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 8/22/22.





It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!

https://rickwiles.com/final-day