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ContraLand Child sex trafficking expose' documentary
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107 views • May 17, 2020
ContraLand Child sex trafficking expose' documentary
From @CraigSawmanSawyer:
Please upload it onto all your own accounts at this time‼️ContralandMovie.com 😃😃 Please also link our org site so people can find & support our non-profit mission: Vets4ChildRescue.org
facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CraigSawmanSawyer/posts/2995406550573574?comment_id=2995417507239145&reply_comment_id=2995428000571429¬if_id=1589737599277277¬if_t=feed_comment_reply
Child sex trafficking expose' documentary, Contraland, filmed by the Veterans of non-profit organization Veterans For Child Rescue. V4CR exposes the multi-billion dollar industry of child sex trafficking, alerting the populace on the epidemic and how you can empower and safeguard all children.
For more information & to donate please visit
Veterans For Child Rescue
https://www.contralandmovie.com/
From @CraigSawmanSawyer:
Please upload it onto all your own accounts at this time‼️ContralandMovie.com 😃😃 Please also link our org site so people can find & support our non-profit mission: Vets4ChildRescue.org
facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CraigSawmanSawyer/posts/2995406550573574?comment_id=2995417507239145&reply_comment_id=2995428000571429¬if_id=1589737599277277¬if_t=feed_comment_reply
Child sex trafficking expose' documentary, Contraland, filmed by the Veterans of non-profit organization Veterans For Child Rescue. V4CR exposes the multi-billion dollar industry of child sex trafficking, alerting the populace on the epidemic and how you can empower and safeguard all children.
For more information & to donate please visit
Veterans For Child Rescue
https://www.contralandmovie.com/
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