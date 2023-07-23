Esther: A Contrarian View

The Book of Esther is about Jews who took over a foreign empire and murdered those they did not like. These Jews set up their own laws and festivals and customs completely outside of the laws and customs Moses handed down. Esther is a whore riding the beast (an empire). Parallels with the Beast and Whore of Revelation. There is no appeal to God, Moses or the Patriarchs in the book of Esther. They are their own people and religion apart from God, living in the lands of others.

