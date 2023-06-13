Create New Account
Giant of Illinois - Robert Wadlow Tallest person recorded in history
Published 18 hours ago |

Giant of Illinois - Robert WadlowTallest person recorded in history 8‘8“ tall.

1939 at the age of 21, Wadlow was 8’8” tall and weighed 491 pounds.

Shoe size 37 AA. 

Robert Pershing Wadlow (February 22, 1918 – July 15, 1940), also known as the Alton Giant and the Giant of Illinois, was an American man who was the tallest person in recorded history for whom there is irrefutable evidence. He was born and raised in Alton, Illinois, a small city near St. Louis, Missouri.

Published by Reverend Christine on Brighteon.


