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WHEN YOU WATCH THIS VIDEO, YOU'LL UNDERSTAND WHY THESE CRIMINALS NEED TO BE HANGED IMMEDIATELY
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490 views • October 09, 2021
RUMBLE LINK:
https://rumble.com/vnitnp-when-you-watch-this-video-youll-understand-why-these-criminals-need-to-be-h.html
MURDERED FOR SPEAKING THE TRUTH.
It is absolutely necessary to arrest and Hang these criminal ELITE, Politicians and Health Officials before these DEATHS and this Plandemic are allowed to continue any further.
35% of the population have received the Placebo which will not affect you whatsoever.
However, if you experience side effects and illness after the injection, you most likely have received the real dose and are magnetized and chipped spelling disaster for your health in the not too distant future.
If you are not speaking out ....YOU ARE PART OF THE PROBLEM.
https://rumble.com/vnitnp-when-you-watch-this-video-youll-understand-why-these-criminals-need-to-be-h.html
MURDERED FOR SPEAKING THE TRUTH.
It is absolutely necessary to arrest and Hang these criminal ELITE, Politicians and Health Officials before these DEATHS and this Plandemic are allowed to continue any further.
35% of the population have received the Placebo which will not affect you whatsoever.
However, if you experience side effects and illness after the injection, you most likely have received the real dose and are magnetized and chipped spelling disaster for your health in the not too distant future.
If you are not speaking out ....YOU ARE PART OF THE PROBLEM.
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