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Boeing 737 crashes in China - unverified video footage
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202 views • March 22, 2022
RT.
A China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 has crashed into a mountain range in the Tengxian region of Guangxi with 132 people on board. The incident, which occurred in the south of China, has been confirmed by the country’s Civil Aviation Authority. The aircraft had departed Kunming and was bound for Guangzhou.
Videos, as yet unverified, show Flight MU 5735 crashing and breaking apart in a plume of smoke. Other footage shows locals recovering wreckage, apparently from the downed aircraft.
Read more: https://on.rt.com/bu7n
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vy0pqn-boeing-737-crashes-in-china-unverified-video-footage.html
A China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 has crashed into a mountain range in the Tengxian region of Guangxi with 132 people on board. The incident, which occurred in the south of China, has been confirmed by the country’s Civil Aviation Authority. The aircraft had departed Kunming and was bound for Guangzhou.
Videos, as yet unverified, show Flight MU 5735 crashing and breaking apart in a plume of smoke. Other footage shows locals recovering wreckage, apparently from the downed aircraft.
Read more: https://on.rt.com/bu7n
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vy0pqn-boeing-737-crashes-in-china-unverified-video-footage.html
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