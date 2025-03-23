How Does God Mold Us Like Clay in the Potter’s House? | Words From The Word

Join Pastor Roderick Webster in this powerful devotion from Words From The Word as he unpacks what it means to be "adopted" by God and transformed by His hands. Discover how God, like a skilled potter, reshapes our lives for His glory—even through seasons of pain and uncertainty. Learn why bearing Christ’s name requires departing from evil, submitting to His will, and rejoicing in suffering (Acts 5.41, 2 Timothy 2.19). Dive into the profound analogy of Jeremiah 18 and Isaiah 64, and be inspired to trust God’s process as He molds you into a vessel of purpose.



🔥 Key Takeaways:



What does it mean to be adopted into God’s family?

How to honor Christ’s name in a broken world.

Why suffering for His name is a joy.

The Potter’s House: Letting God reshape your life.



📖 Scriptures Highlighted: Acts 9:15, Jeremiah 18:1-6, Isaiah 64:8.



