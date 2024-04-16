Judge Napolitano - Judging Freedom | Col. Douglas Macgregor: Will Israel Go Nuclear? From Israel's strategic calculus to the regional dynamics of the Middle East, we analyze the factors that could potentially drive Israel towards nuclear action.
#Israel #Nuclear #Geopolitics #MiddleEast #InternationalRelations #Security #Diplomacy
