One of the MLRS destroyed this night in Kharkov that fired at Belgorod.
The footage shows the remains of the Bureviy MLRS (a variation of the Hurricane on the Czech Tatra chassis).
Before the publication of footage of the destruction of the MLRS, the enemy broadcast that the Russian Armed Forces “fired at civilian targets in Kharkov.”
