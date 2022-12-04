What I Eat in a Day as a 15-Year High-Carb Vegan

For the past 15 years I have been eating a high-raw, high-carb, low-fat vegan diet and reaping the benefits daily. Before switching to eating plant-based I had chronic acid reflux since childhood and would regularly get strep or sore throats, colds or flus nearly every few months. I had actually accepted this state of constant disease as normal until doing more research and experimentation for and on myself. After changing what I eat to a diet consisting of all plants and no animal products, both my chronic acid reflux and other regular ailments completely disappeared. In fact, I haven't fallen sick once in the past 15 years and have energy for days.
For more information please visit:
Markus and Cara Rothkranz:
https://www.youtube.com/ @MarkusRothkranz
Freelee the Banana Girl:
https://www.youtube.com/ @freeleeTheBananaGirl
https://www.youtube.com/ @TheFrugivorediet
Stop Eating Your Friends!
https://ericdubay.wordpress.com/category/veganism/
Get Connected With Me:
Website: http://www.EricDubay.com
Blog: http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
Forum: http://www.IFERS.123.st
Books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/groups/edfes/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ericdubaz/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ericdubay
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/eric_dubay
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/eric-dubay/
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/ericdubay
Minds: https://www.minds.com/EricDubay
Gab: https://gab.ai/Eric-Dubay
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/ericdubay
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/flateartheric
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@EricDubay:c
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TCgwKoAf3Y9z/
Real Truthseekers: https://real-truth-seekers.com/@ericdubay
Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/EricDubay
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1286253
Dollar Vigilante: https://dollarvigilante.tv/c/eric.dubay/videos
Telegram: t.me/flatearthericdubay
Email: [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.