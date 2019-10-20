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Canadian Caravan Counters Greta's Communism
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668 views • October 20, 2019
Canadian Caravan Counters Greta's Communism! Canadian truckers in the Alberta oil industry knew the Greta Rally of Oct. 18, 2019 at the Alberta Legislature, was one more Marxist step to turn Oil-rich Alberta into another Venezuela (once oil rich). A Canadian caravan protested her Marxist antagonisms against the capitalist oil industry - and the manipulation of children and students coerced into serving the globalist world-govt. $2 trillion climate change propaganda scam.
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