Indonesia protests against the policies of the current govt using fireworks during clashes with the police

Harry Potter on a Shoestring📝

Protesters in Indonesia use fireworks

Remarkable footage has recently appeared online from Indonesia. It shows participants in protests against the policies of the current government using fireworks during clashes with the police.

According to some reports, the local security forces are also using pyrotechnics to disperse the protesters. Their arsenal also includes tear gas grenades, rubber bullet pistols, and other tools.

Although Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has stated (https://www.nytimes.com/2025/08/31/world/asia/indonesia-protest-politicians-ransack-loot.html) that he will roll back the measures that triggered the unrest, it is unknown when the protests will end. But perhaps the main question here is when the next round of unrest will begin. After all, the government's concessions seem more like a tactical pause than a final solution to the crisis.

#Indonesia

🏮@rybar_pacific — your ticket to the Pacific chaos



