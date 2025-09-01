BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Blind Melon’s Rogers Stevens - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 589
Blind Melon’s Rogers Stevens - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 589
digitaltourbus
digitaltourbus
2 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
Premieres 09/03/25, 04:05 PM

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Rogers Stevens, guitarist of the alternative rock band, Blind Melon, shows off the gear that he uses onstage.


PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

Gibson Custom Shop Les Paul Standard ’59 Reissue (R9) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/LKG9QV

Geoffrey Teese Real McCoy II Wah

Analog Man Beano Boost Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/xLP1Wy

Analog Man King of Tone Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Dyr4Pb

Loop-Master 2-Loop Switcher - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/qzqPJg

Eventide H90 Harmonizer Multi-effects Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/9L3KRE

MXR M101 Phase 90 Phaser Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/POZ5XR

Eventide Rose Delay - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/e1Gm9Q

Analog Man Dual Analog Delay - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/APD49a

3 Monkeys Orangutan Amp - 3 Monkeys Orangutan Amp

Dava Control Picks (blue/aqua) - https://www.davapick.com/davacontrol

Stringjoy Guitar Strings - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Z6DgOz


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - July 9, 2025

Location - Des Plaines Theatre in Des Plaines, IL


KEEP UP WITH BLIND MELON:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/blindmelonband

Instagram - https://instagram.com/blindmelonband

Twitter - https://twitter.com/blindmelonband


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:32 Guitar

04:18 Pedalboard

10:01 Amp


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.


Affiliate Disclosure:

Some of the links in this description are affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase. Your support helps me continue to create content like this. Thank you!


Keywords
digital tour busgear mastersblind melonblind melon digital tour busblind melon gear mastersblind melon gearblind melon rigblind melon interviewblind melon bandblind melon musicrogers stevensrogers stevens guitaristrogers stevens guitar playerrogers stevens guitarrogers stevens pedalboardblind melon guitaristblind melon guitar playerblind melon guitarblind melon pedalboardrogers stevens rigrogers stevens gearblind melon alt rock
Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:32Guitar

04:18Pedalboard

10:01Amp

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy