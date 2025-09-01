Blind Melon’s Rogers Stevens - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 589

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch





On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Rogers Stevens, guitarist of the alternative rock band, Blind Melon, shows off the gear that he uses onstage.





PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

Gibson Custom Shop Les Paul Standard ’59 Reissue (R9) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/LKG9QV

Geoffrey Teese Real McCoy II Wah

Analog Man Beano Boost Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/xLP1Wy

Analog Man King of Tone Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Dyr4Pb

Loop-Master 2-Loop Switcher - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/qzqPJg

Eventide H90 Harmonizer Multi-effects Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/9L3KRE

MXR M101 Phase 90 Phaser Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/POZ5XR

Eventide Rose Delay - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/e1Gm9Q

Analog Man Dual Analog Delay - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/APD49a

3 Monkeys Orangutan Amp - 3 Monkeys Orangutan Amp

Dava Control Picks (blue/aqua) - https://www.davapick.com/davacontrol

Stringjoy Guitar Strings - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Z6DgOz





VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - July 9, 2025

Location - Des Plaines Theatre in Des Plaines, IL





KEEP UP WITH BLIND MELON:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/blindmelonband

Instagram - https://instagram.com/blindmelonband

Twitter - https://twitter.com/blindmelonband





FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus





VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:32 Guitar

04:18 Pedalboard

10:01 Amp





ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.





Affiliate Disclosure:

Some of the links in this description are affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase. Your support helps me continue to create content like this. Thank you!



