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Breaking News Liz Discussing the AZ election results
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120 views • September 08, 2021
Warroom: Liz Harris is discussing the results of their independent canvass. She says that 34% of the people they interviewed - who were on record as having not voted - said they actually DID vote.
That means that 1 in 3 voters had their votes “lost”.
That is a massive number and Arizona should be decertified just on that fact alone.
Not to mention all the other various forms of fraud that occurred.
That means that 1 in 3 voters had their votes “lost”.
That is a massive number and Arizona should be decertified just on that fact alone.
Not to mention all the other various forms of fraud that occurred.
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