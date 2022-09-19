War on the West- These Jabs Are Clearly a Bioweapon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p1muoaf9a
The COVID injections are being produced with the CCP controlled Fosun Pharmaceuticals’ branch in America. The adverse events are not proportionately distributed. The vast majority of the adverse events were in the US and the second largest was in Western Europe. Dr. Naomi Wolf said: “So to me, as a political analyst of many decades, this is clearly a war on the West, and it’s clearly a bioweapon.”