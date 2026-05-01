DEMS PANIC! SCOTUS Rules NO RACIST Maps

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April 30, 2026 - Dems are in a panic at the very real possibility they will never again have a majority in the House, since the Supreme Court just ruled their gerrymandered racist congressional maps are unconstitutional.
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