DEMS PANIC! SCOTUS Rules NO RACIST Maps

April 30, 2026 - Dems are in a panic at the very real possibility they will never again have a majority in the House, since the Supreme Court just ruled their gerrymandered racist congressional maps are unconstitutional.





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