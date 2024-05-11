Brighteon Broadcast News, May 11, 2024 – Geomagnetic TSUNAMI striking Earth reveals how suddenly the S can HTF

- Solar flares and their potential effects on Earth, with varying opinions on severity. (0:00)

- Geomagnetic storm impacts power grid, GPS, and communication systems. (1:52)

- Solar flares and their potential impact on the power grid. (8:07)

- Financial collapse and the importance of diversifying assets. (13:00)

- Emergency communication tools during disasters. (19:41)

- Resilient prepping and low-tech solutions for survival during solar geomagnetic storms. (25:42)

- Generator prices doubling due to copper shortage. (31:19)

- Tractors, farming, and safety features. (33:01)

- The sun's importance and potential dangers, with references to astronomy and religion. (38:08)

- Life, cosmos, and healing opportunities. (43:21)

- Preparedness items, including gold backed currency, storable food, satellite phones, and firearm accessories. (49:00)

- Preparedness solutions for chaos and collapse. (54:25)





