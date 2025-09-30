Principles for Happiness ♪

The song opens with tight jazz fusion grooves: electric piano, driving bass, punchy drums, and vibrant horn stabs, Verses layer intricate guitar and brass over syncopated rhythms, The chorus shifts to polished pop rock, with catchy hooks and lush harmonies, A soaring bridge blends soft rock textures, smooth saxophone, and symphonic keyboard flourishes, subtly weaving in R&B drum accents and bluesy guitar fills, The outro resolves with rich harmonies and brass, elegantly closing the genre-spanning arrangement





(Verse 1) 🎵 Wake up to the sunrise, feel the earth beneath your feet, Trust in nature's wisdom, listen to its beat. Eat clean, move your body, breathe the air so pure, Your health is your wealth, that's for sure. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 Happiness, health, and wealth, we all desire, But it's up to us to make it right, it's no surprise. Follow these principles, live life with grace, In this chaotic world, find your peaceful space. 🎵 (Verse 2) 🎵 Question the narrative, don't believe the hype, See through the lies and manipulations, stay sharp, stay wise. Corruption's rife, but we don't have to play, It's time to reclaim our power, it's time to say "No way!" 🎵 (Bridge) 🎵 Faith in natural intelligence, it's within us all, Self-responsibility, we stand tall. Personal integrity, live by your code, Open-minded learning, on the road we go. 🎵 (Verse 3) 🎵 Prepare for challenges, they'll come and go, But we'll face them head-on, with courage we bestow. Gold and silver, honest money, true and bright, In times of crisis, it's our guiding light. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 Happiness, health, and wealth, we all desire, But it's up to us to make it right, it's no surprise. Follow these principles, live life with grace, In this chaotic world, find your peaceful space. 🎵 (Outro) 🎵 Resources are abundant, if we only see, The solutions are simple, right in front of thee. So let's come together, unite as one, For a brighter future, for all of us, as one. 🎵