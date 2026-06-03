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🔥Iran LEGO: 'Select All' - Iran won't sit idle after US Qeshm island strike
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🔥 Iran won't sit idle after US Qeshm island strike, new LEGO tune warns
"You keep testing — we responded like we should… ‘Select all!’ F*ck around and find out — that’s the protocol!" the new Iranian rap track goes, while LEGO US troops and ships panic in the background.
Just so everyone understands that the US ceasefire breach won’t go unpunished.
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