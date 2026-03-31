YESTERDAY:

"US Army SUSPENDS aircrew who flew helicopters over KID ROCK’S HOME — NBC

‘Army aviators must adhere to strict safety standards, professionalism, and established flight regulations,’ the Army said MondayThe U.S. Army suspended the aircrew who flew military helicopters over the home of musician Kid Rock in a viral video shared this past weekend, an official confirmed to NBC News on Tuesday (March 31).

Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, shared two videos of himself standing in the backyard of his Tennessee home as one helicopter hovered close by for several seconds and another flew in the area, with one post bashing Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

TODAY: Pete Hegseth announced on X, that Suspension Lifted

🐻Petey the Templar of the holy hops:

"Hold my beer... Keg bros before regulation hoes, f*ck, yeah!"

Adding: 🚨🔥 IRGC strikes US pilot residence in Saudi Arabia's Al‑Kharj base

Brig. Gen. Seyyed Majid Mousavi, commander of the IRGC Aerospace Division, confirmed:

"Today we attacked the residence of American pilots and flight crews in Al‑Kharj, Saudi Arabia, with drones and missiles, striking a gathering of 200."

Adding:

Radarless F-35s: The final nail in America’s wasteful F-35 project—and a blow to its prestige?

The troubled F-35 program hits new lows as defense contractors prepare to deliver radarless jets that are effectively unfit for combat, Responsible Statecraft reports.

Why radars matter

🔶 Radars help the jet detect, track, and target adversarial threats

🔶 Incoming radarless F-35s can fly but are limited to training missions

🔶 Delays stem from Northrop Grumman’s slow production of upgraded F-35 radars

🔶 Some jets have already been delivered without radars; the rest are expected this fall

💬 "Chances are extremely high that the contractor will not deliver a working radar next year," warns Dan Grazier, director of the National Security Reform Program.

"Radarless F-35 deliveries are just another sign the program has flopped," RS writes.

F-35 program flaws

🔴 Cost overruns: lifetime cost over $400B, with maintenance pushing estimates toward $1.7T

🔴 Persistent delays: slowing delivery schedules

🔴 Software issues: bugs in the autonomic logistics system and combat software

🔴 Performance concerns: speed, maneuverability, and dogfighting sometimes inferior to F-16 or F-22

🔴 Global dependence: allied nations tied to US supply chains and political decisions

Not-so-stealthy: F-35 hit by Iran

🔶 March 19: US F‑35A damaged by Iranian fire, forced an emergency landing

🔶 Not exactly a glowing endorsement for the already questionable F-35 project

International impact

🔴 US and NATO allies left without critical military equipment

🔴 Reputational damage for the US as a global arms supplier

🔴 NATO’s deterrence and invincibility veneer eroded

👍 US-Israel-Iran war | @geopolitics_prime



