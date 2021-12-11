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Kill the Messenger | by JamesGetsIt & V4Vapid [Seveaux Remix]
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FNQ Citizen's Collective is a support and information community.
Website: https://fnqldcc.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective
This video was created by Seveaux from a protest song written and performed by JamesGetsIt and V4Vapid for Unity4J.
The persecution of Julian Assange was the precursor for the events we fight today. Of course they would silence the "people's journalist". The decision by the UK High Court to overturn the previous decision denying the US requests for extradition, is an abomination of justice and the legal system.
We don't think it was an accident the decision was handed down on HUMAN RIGHTS DAY. These elites are laughing in our faces. We stand together NOW, or cases like Assange's won''t be an exception. Actually they'll probably just drag you off in the night or shot you in your home like they did last time. #LestWeForget
Soundcloud Original: https://soundcloud.com/jamesgetsit/kill-the-messenger
Related: https://hiveblog.c0ff33a.uk/unity4j/@jamesgetsit/kill-the-messenger-was-released-yesterday-tweeted-out-by-julian-assange-again
Lyrics (written by @jamesgetsit and @v4vapid)
In my dreams I walk free in the city streets
twenty five hundred days, plus fifty weeks
Doing hard time for these wikileaks
Trying to bring the truth out, man, it only gets you heat
Then they gag you, don't get to speak
And when you get the leak, they try to hit delete
The masters of the masses, they want this shit discrete
That's why my middle fingers up to these sick elites
Free speech, it's freedom of press,
Take the deepest darkest secrets, never leave em unsaid
If I'm a thief, then I'm a thief for the people you dread
The people of the red, white, and blue, you keep them in bed
seeing the sheep, keep em asleep, deceiving the weak
keep seeking the leaks, til you cease and I see your defeat
until I'm deceased underneath a freezin red sheet
become a deadman, then I hit the switch and release
When Goldman Sachs is your creditor – You kill the messenger
Story's axed by the editor - You kill the messenger
Pay-to-play on the regular - You kill the messenger
Need to silence any questioner – You Kill the messenger
And outside my window a figure quickly creeps
They dark as night like some motherfuckin chimney sweeps
whiskey's what my mickey keeps, dying and my kidney's weak
silence of my risky tweets, Is what the grand jury seeks
I'm wanting peace, like 7 years in Tibet
Not Rest in Peace, like 7 years under threat
Cuz I released 7 vaults, they upset
They ended the rape sentence, but the US still insists arrest
I guess it's a sin to take, the truth and dissimenate
MLK to Ghandi, take aim and eliminate
And I don't even say I'm great
I just want to say what's fake
But if they kill me, a million others will take my place
The CIA's Post, like a knife, the sharpest
All hypocrisy, lies, and heartless
They want to stop me, my life, make my heart quit
Cuz Democracy Dies in the Darkness
When Goldman Sachs is your creditor – You kill the messenger
Story's axed by the editor - You kill the messenger
Pay-to-play on the regular - You kill the messenger
Need to silence any questioner – You Kill the messenger
When the vote count is irregular – You kill the messenger
You caught spying on a Senator – You kill the messenger
Removing voters from the register – You kill the messenger
Need to silence any questioners – You Kill the messenger
"Democracy Dies in the Darkness"
"Democracy Dies in the Darkness"
Website: https://fnqldcc.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective
This video was created by Seveaux from a protest song written and performed by JamesGetsIt and V4Vapid for Unity4J.
The persecution of Julian Assange was the precursor for the events we fight today. Of course they would silence the "people's journalist". The decision by the UK High Court to overturn the previous decision denying the US requests for extradition, is an abomination of justice and the legal system.
We don't think it was an accident the decision was handed down on HUMAN RIGHTS DAY. These elites are laughing in our faces. We stand together NOW, or cases like Assange's won''t be an exception. Actually they'll probably just drag you off in the night or shot you in your home like they did last time. #LestWeForget
Soundcloud Original: https://soundcloud.com/jamesgetsit/kill-the-messenger
Related: https://hiveblog.c0ff33a.uk/unity4j/@jamesgetsit/kill-the-messenger-was-released-yesterday-tweeted-out-by-julian-assange-again
Lyrics (written by @jamesgetsit and @v4vapid)
In my dreams I walk free in the city streets
twenty five hundred days, plus fifty weeks
Doing hard time for these wikileaks
Trying to bring the truth out, man, it only gets you heat
Then they gag you, don't get to speak
And when you get the leak, they try to hit delete
The masters of the masses, they want this shit discrete
That's why my middle fingers up to these sick elites
Free speech, it's freedom of press,
Take the deepest darkest secrets, never leave em unsaid
If I'm a thief, then I'm a thief for the people you dread
The people of the red, white, and blue, you keep them in bed
seeing the sheep, keep em asleep, deceiving the weak
keep seeking the leaks, til you cease and I see your defeat
until I'm deceased underneath a freezin red sheet
become a deadman, then I hit the switch and release
When Goldman Sachs is your creditor – You kill the messenger
Story's axed by the editor - You kill the messenger
Pay-to-play on the regular - You kill the messenger
Need to silence any questioner – You Kill the messenger
And outside my window a figure quickly creeps
They dark as night like some motherfuckin chimney sweeps
whiskey's what my mickey keeps, dying and my kidney's weak
silence of my risky tweets, Is what the grand jury seeks
I'm wanting peace, like 7 years in Tibet
Not Rest in Peace, like 7 years under threat
Cuz I released 7 vaults, they upset
They ended the rape sentence, but the US still insists arrest
I guess it's a sin to take, the truth and dissimenate
MLK to Ghandi, take aim and eliminate
And I don't even say I'm great
I just want to say what's fake
But if they kill me, a million others will take my place
The CIA's Post, like a knife, the sharpest
All hypocrisy, lies, and heartless
They want to stop me, my life, make my heart quit
Cuz Democracy Dies in the Darkness
When Goldman Sachs is your creditor – You kill the messenger
Story's axed by the editor - You kill the messenger
Pay-to-play on the regular - You kill the messenger
Need to silence any questioner – You Kill the messenger
When the vote count is irregular – You kill the messenger
You caught spying on a Senator – You kill the messenger
Removing voters from the register – You kill the messenger
Need to silence any questioners – You Kill the messenger
"Democracy Dies in the Darkness"
"Democracy Dies in the Darkness"
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