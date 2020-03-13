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Our Quantum Future: Mark Of The Beast Technology Is Here!
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48 views • March 13, 2020
Quantum computing and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are changing the way in which data is being processed and used. This video explores the sinister reality of how the Mark of the Beast (666) system is coming together, aided by quantum computing (like the IBM Q quantum computer), biometric data and other technological developments. It reveals how the Mark of the Beast technology is here and governments and scientists are wanting to push it through into the public domain, with China's "Social Credit System" giving us a chilling, real-time portent of the future.
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