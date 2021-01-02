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11/27/18 #DECLAS: Ass_nge , Dec. 5th #STORM, Ark Arrests #HAMR
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25 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
11/27/18: Michael Hayden, former CIA and NSA director had a massive stroke on 11/21. Julian Assange appears to be under Trump team protection under the States' Secret's Protection legislation. Tomorrow we hear a military intelligence press conference in South Carolina involving Naval Intelligence and the IRS, both being central in the operations underway to capture and prosecute those guilty of mass corruption that destabilizes nations.
Mueller's mass corruption:
https://www.thenewamerican.com/usnews/crime/item/28143-court-documents-show-mueller-involved-in-9-11-cover-up
To find the excellent reporting on Sessions' Arkansas swamp draining arrests:
https://www.coreydigs.com
William Mount gives a great report on the ARK arrests as reported by coreydigs.com:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e5goJmYjnhc
https://el.saianarchy.com/2018/10/27/mueller/
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV! You make this channel possible and I thank you all! Please continue with the prayer wave and envision the outcome that brings justice to us all.
Ways to support the channel:
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
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Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! Stay strong, safe, clear, take action through this critical period of time! Prayers and thought-form activism are so vital now! WE ARE FREE!
11/27/18: Michael Hayden, former CIA and NSA director had a massive stroke on 11/21. Julian Assange appears to be under Trump team protection under the States' Secret's Protection legislation. Tomorrow we hear a military intelligence press conference in South Carolina involving Naval Intelligence and the IRS, both being central in the operations underway to capture and prosecute those guilty of mass corruption that destabilizes nations.
Mueller's mass corruption:
https://www.thenewamerican.com/usnews/crime/item/28143-court-documents-show-mueller-involved-in-9-11-cover-up
To find the excellent reporting on Sessions' Arkansas swamp draining arrests:
https://www.coreydigs.com
William Mount gives a great report on the ARK arrests as reported by coreydigs.com:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e5goJmYjnhc
https://el.saianarchy.com/2018/10/27/mueller/
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV! You make this channel possible and I thank you all! Please continue with the prayer wave and envision the outcome that brings justice to us all.
Ways to support the channel:
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! Stay strong, safe, clear, take action through this critical period of time! Prayers and thought-form activism are so vital now! WE ARE FREE!
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