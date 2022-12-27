Mes voeux pour 2023

Oui, on fait encore des voeux et en 2023, voici les miens!
Vous pouvez lire mes voeux, juste ici:
https://forum.chaudiere.ca/viewtopic.php?t=4733
J'en profite pour vous souhaiter de très inspirantes et agréables journées de Fêtes annuelles d'hiver. Joyeux Noël et bon 1er de l'An!
Pour ceux qui comprennent que tout ce travail ne peut exister que grâce à vous, voici mon lien dans Donorbox:
https://donorbox.org/campagne-de-la-fin-d-annee-2022
https://paypal.me/logixca
Sans vous, rien n'est possible.
Si vous préférez m'aider via Interac:
Courriel: [email protected]
Réponse: Claude
Merci de rayonner en conscience, jusqu'à moi et de continuer à m'appuyer.
