Mes voeux pour 2023
webzen
Published Yesterday

Oui, on fait encore des voeux et en 2023, voici les miens!


Vous pouvez lire mes voeux, juste ici:


https://forum.chaudiere.ca/viewtopic.php?t=4733


J'en profite pour vous souhaiter de très inspirantes et agréables journées de Fêtes annuelles d'hiver. Joyeux Noël et bon 1er de l'An!


-- --


Pour ceux qui comprennent que tout ce travail ne peut exister que grâce à vous, voici mon lien dans Donorbox:


https://donorbox.org/campagne-de-la-fin-d-annee-2022


https://paypal.me/logixca


Sans vous, rien n'est possible.


--


Si vous préférez m'aider via Interac:


Courriel: [email protected]

Réponse: Claude


Merci de rayonner en conscience, jusqu'à moi et de continuer à m'appuyer.


-- --

amour2023voeux

