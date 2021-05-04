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CDC REDUCES RESTRICTIONS FOR ANYONE GETTING VACCINATED - Why Now?
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90 views • May 04, 2021
CDC REDUCES RESTRICTIONS FOR ANYONE GETTING VACCINATED - DO IT NOW!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1y3tYQmVJhg0/
Hollywood's silicone masks used to commit crimes, most people can't distinguish from real faces. Researchers at the University of York have found that the most sophisticated masks used in Hollywood productions are capable of fooling people into thinking they're real faces.
https://eandt.theiet.org/content/articles/2017/11/hollywood-s-silicone-masks-used-to-commit-crimes-most-people-can-t-distinguish-from-real-faces/
WHY TRUMP PUSHES THE VACCINE -
Juan O Savin explains why Trump has no choice but to push the vaccine in order to get on board with the majority. Trump says it should be your choice to get it or not.
Serious problems are affecting the non vaccinated being around those who are vaccinated.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/v7kEI11UEO3j/
Also, Trump is big buddies with Woody Johnson head of Johnson & Johnson you know - https://www.telegraph.co.uk/women/life/meet-woody-johnson-new-billionaire-us-ambassador-uk-glamorous/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1y3tYQmVJhg0/
Hollywood's silicone masks used to commit crimes, most people can't distinguish from real faces. Researchers at the University of York have found that the most sophisticated masks used in Hollywood productions are capable of fooling people into thinking they're real faces.
https://eandt.theiet.org/content/articles/2017/11/hollywood-s-silicone-masks-used-to-commit-crimes-most-people-can-t-distinguish-from-real-faces/
WHY TRUMP PUSHES THE VACCINE -
Juan O Savin explains why Trump has no choice but to push the vaccine in order to get on board with the majority. Trump says it should be your choice to get it or not.
Serious problems are affecting the non vaccinated being around those who are vaccinated.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/v7kEI11UEO3j/
Also, Trump is big buddies with Woody Johnson head of Johnson & Johnson you know - https://www.telegraph.co.uk/women/life/meet-woody-johnson-new-billionaire-us-ambassador-uk-glamorous/
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