Passive & Residual Income WHILE U SLEEP by Helping Others Destroy Hanta Virus, Mold/Mildew, & COVID-19

ORIGINAL TITLE: Hanta Virus Killed by 200ppm of Natural, NON-Toxic HYPOCHLOROUS ACID (Chemical name: HOCl), Part 1

Video going over how, according to a Google search, natural, non-toxic hypochlorous acid (learn more at https://Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer ) is effective at killing Hanta Virus w/ a contact time of over 10 minutes.

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