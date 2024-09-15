Sam's Journey (2024, NES)

Sam's Journey is a platformer originally developed for C64 by German company Knights of Bytes. It was ported to the NES by Knights of Bytes and published by German company poly.play.

Sam is an ordinary boy. One night, when he's in bed, he hears strange noises coming from the closet. Sam investigates the closet, and a large clawed hand reaches out of the closet, grabs him and pulls him through the door into another world. Here, Sam needs to find a way back home.

Sam's Journey takes elements from Great Giana Sisters, Super Mario Bros. 3, Chip'n' Dale and Kid Chamelon. He can jump and lift certain object to throw them at enemies. Many enemies can also be defeated by jumping on them one or several times. Sam does in one hit unless he is wearing a costume. Costumes can be found in the levels and give Sam an additional ability. For example, as a Pirate, he has a sabre to slash enemies. As a ninja, he can cling to walls, as Elvis, he can turn around in mid-air to slow down his fall, etc. Levels are accessed via a world map and can be re-entered in order to collect special objects missed out on. The game has a save feature. You have infinite lives and can restart at the last continue point at any time.