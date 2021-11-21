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Missing Lost and Disappeared
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65 views • November 21, 2021
Tonight Join Robert V for a look into Missing 411. We will be going through Missing 411 Montana. Book written by David Paulides who is a great investigator and has written many books on this subject.
A big shout out to David Paulides for all the hard work that he has done. I would hope that checking out his book tonight would inspire you to get his book and read the stories. Maybe as a Villiage as David would say we can figure this out.
I have learned a lot from his channel. Going alone into the woods with a personal locater beacon and a security device. Or being with a group and staying in good contact with each other is a must.
I have been inspired by David Paulides who has the Canam Missing Project channel on You Tube.
You can find his channel here https://www.youtube.com/c/canammissingproject
Twitter:
David Paulides@canammissing
Our library of 165 Videos:
https://www.youtube.com/user/canammis...
Our first Movie- Missing 411- Free on youtube movies.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zEA9-...
Our second documentary-Missing 411- The Hunted:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=khwPV...
David's Bigfoot Website:
https://www.nabigfootsearch.com/home....
Purchase Point
Our sister site where you can purchase the Missing 411 books: https://www.nabigfootsearch.com/Bigfo...
Our Missing Person Website:
https://www.canammissing.com/about_us...
People have been going missing for years and we will be going through some stories.
I would like to hear from you if you have had a story yourself and would share. Please write here and check out my other channels
Milky Way Soul Tribe Email
[email protected]
https://c60purplepower.com?reward=9103
https://shop.spreadshirt.co.uk/db75/robert+v+-+milky+way+soul+tribe?idea=60e2f46297d8f5696b778180
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/milkywaysoultribe?page=1
https://www.instagram.com/milkywaysoultribe/
Fair Use Act Disclaimer This site is for educational purposes only. Fair Use Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Fair Use Definition Fair use is a doctrine in United States copyright law that allows limited use of copyrighted material without requiring permission from the rights holders, such as commentary, criticism, news reporting, research, teaching or scholarship. It provides for the legal, non-licensed citation or incorporation of copyrighted material in another author’s work under a four-factor balancing test.
Artlist Specific License
License Number - 305017 License owner - Robert Vopelak
This Specific License is granted by Artlist Ltd (hereinafter: "Artlist"), to: Robert Vopelak (hereinafter: the
"Client") as of 20 Nov 2021, regarding the use of the song Words created byAssaf Ayalon (hereinafter: the
"Song") by the Client;
Artlist hereby grants the Client a non-exclusive, worldwide and perpetual license to integrate and synchronize
the Song into an audio-visual work (hereinafter: the "Project") and use the Song as part of the Project in
accordance with Artlist's Terms of Use (www.artlist.io).
This License allows the Client to commercially use and otherwise exploit the Song as part of the Project as well
as to allow others to do so.
For the avoidance of doubt, the Client is hereunder granted with the right to perform and reproduce the Song in
public as part of the Project and the Artist waived any accruing remuneration and royalties that it would be
otherwise entitled to for such public reproduction of the Song, including any remuneration that would be charged
by collecting societies.
A big shout out to David Paulides for all the hard work that he has done. I would hope that checking out his book tonight would inspire you to get his book and read the stories. Maybe as a Villiage as David would say we can figure this out.
I have learned a lot from his channel. Going alone into the woods with a personal locater beacon and a security device. Or being with a group and staying in good contact with each other is a must.
I have been inspired by David Paulides who has the Canam Missing Project channel on You Tube.
You can find his channel here https://www.youtube.com/c/canammissingproject
Twitter:
David Paulides@canammissing
Our library of 165 Videos:
https://www.youtube.com/user/canammis...
Our first Movie- Missing 411- Free on youtube movies.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zEA9-...
Our second documentary-Missing 411- The Hunted:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=khwPV...
David's Bigfoot Website:
https://www.nabigfootsearch.com/home....
Purchase Point
Our sister site where you can purchase the Missing 411 books: https://www.nabigfootsearch.com/Bigfo...
Our Missing Person Website:
https://www.canammissing.com/about_us...
People have been going missing for years and we will be going through some stories.
I would like to hear from you if you have had a story yourself and would share. Please write here and check out my other channels
Milky Way Soul Tribe Email
[email protected]
https://c60purplepower.com?reward=9103
https://shop.spreadshirt.co.uk/db75/robert+v+-+milky+way+soul+tribe?idea=60e2f46297d8f5696b778180
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/milkywaysoultribe?page=1
https://www.instagram.com/milkywaysoultribe/
Fair Use Act Disclaimer This site is for educational purposes only. Fair Use Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Fair Use Definition Fair use is a doctrine in United States copyright law that allows limited use of copyrighted material without requiring permission from the rights holders, such as commentary, criticism, news reporting, research, teaching or scholarship. It provides for the legal, non-licensed citation or incorporation of copyrighted material in another author’s work under a four-factor balancing test.
Artlist Specific License
License Number - 305017 License owner - Robert Vopelak
This Specific License is granted by Artlist Ltd (hereinafter: "Artlist"), to: Robert Vopelak (hereinafter: the
"Client") as of 20 Nov 2021, regarding the use of the song Words created byAssaf Ayalon (hereinafter: the
"Song") by the Client;
Artlist hereby grants the Client a non-exclusive, worldwide and perpetual license to integrate and synchronize
the Song into an audio-visual work (hereinafter: the "Project") and use the Song as part of the Project in
accordance with Artlist's Terms of Use (www.artlist.io).
This License allows the Client to commercially use and otherwise exploit the Song as part of the Project as well
as to allow others to do so.
For the avoidance of doubt, the Client is hereunder granted with the right to perform and reproduce the Song in
public as part of the Project and the Artist waived any accruing remuneration and royalties that it would be
otherwise entitled to for such public reproduction of the Song, including any remuneration that would be charged
by collecting societies.
Keywords
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