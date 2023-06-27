Create New Account
The End Of Russia? - Far From It!
The Kokoda Kid
Published 17 hours ago

It seems like all doom and gloom for Russia and President Putin, but don't believe too much about what the msm is saying until you get the other side of the story.

George Galloway does an excellent job of rummaging through the various takes on the so-called Russian coup and this is worth watching if you'd like to get a somewhat more balanced view of things.

His interview with Col. Douglas McGregor, in my next upload, is something else that's a 'must watch' video.

Video Source:

George Galloway and the M.O.A.T.

Closing theme music:

'Dark Fog' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

NOTE: There is no connection between George Galloway or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.


russiarussian civil warrussian insurrection

