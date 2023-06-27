The End Of Russia? - Far From It!

It seems like all doom and gloom for Russia and President Putin, but don't believe too much about what the msm is saying until you get the other side of the story.
George Galloway does an excellent job of rummaging through the various takes on the so-called Russian coup and this is worth watching if you'd like to get a somewhat more balanced view of things.
His interview with Col. Douglas McGregor, in my next upload, is something else that's a 'must watch' video.
Video Source:
George Galloway and the M.O.A.T.
Closing theme music:
'Dark Fog' by David Fesliyan
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between George Galloway or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
pce tue22:22
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.