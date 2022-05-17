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【Ukraine Rescue】05/15/2022 The young girl who fled Ukraine told fellow fighter Nicole that she is convinced that Ukraine will win this war and Ukrainians will have freedom again. She thanked the New Chinese people from the New Federal State of China for helping Ukrainians in this difficult time. And she encourages the Chinese people to also fight for their freedom. She believes that the New Federal State of China will accomplish the goal of taking down the CCP and give freedom back to the Chinese people.