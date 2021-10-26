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The Classic Right Hand And Forehead Mark
Quantum Kingdom
Quantum Kingdom
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1415 views • October 26, 2021
I get frustrated about this info often because no one seems to "get it" and I can't get any response from all the talking heads. Also because when ever discussion arises about the mark of the beast, it's always everything but the all seeing eye, as well as any of the info I have exposed regarding fnords. I suppose the day will come but after nearly 20 years I feel kind of pissed of at the general populace and those that make it their job to cover info like this because I never get any time to cover this info with anyone's audience. It's frustrating cause I know I am bringing some ground breaking info to the table for consideration and can't get the time of day from anyone. I have to wonder what this issue is. I feel like I always have to fight people to put the glasses on, people you would expect to have the intellect to put two and two together...
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bitcoinbiblepyramidendtimessundaybeastmarklawcryptorightrevelationnamecurrencyallhand666eyeforeheadhybridssmartcellphoneclonesseeing
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