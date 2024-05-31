Gareth Icke Tonight





May 29, 2024





This week on Gareth Icke Tonight.





Broadcaster and Journalist Anna McGovern, specialises in politics, lifestyle and current affairs, and she will be joining us to break down the coming elections in both the UK and US.





Former nurse turned motivational speaker and educator, Kristen Nagle is on the line from the US to talk about the over medicalisation of humanity, and how we have everything we need, within ourselves, both mentally and physically.





And finally Dr. Sharnael Wolverton Sehon is a naturopathic doctor, author, educator and scientist. She has travelled to over 50 counties to spread a message of divine truth, and teaches people that they need to love themselves. She will be joining us for an enlightening conversation.





That’s Gareth Icke Tonight, Thursday 7pm UK on https://www.ickonic.com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4ye9eb-we-need-to-take-responsibility-dr-sharnael-joins-gareth-icke-tonight.html