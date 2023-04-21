Simple Logic Shows There is No Pre-trib. Rapture pt.1

I go through some scriptures that make it impossible for the "any time" rapture to take place without destroying clear prophecies that cannot take place because the Rapture removed the people who would have fulfilled the prophecy. You'll see what I mean as you watch the video.
