Spygate Probe: How Did Rodney Joffe Get Security Clearance Access to WH? | EPOCH TIMES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Jeff Carlson and Hans Mahncke explain a new character in the Spygate probe, Rodney Joffe, who has a questionable background, yet somehow was able to rise through the ranks and gain a security clearance to the highest levels of the White House.
Watch the Full Episode 👉https://ept.ms/0222JeffandHans