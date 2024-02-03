Ukraine Is Baghdad Bobbing Us

This time the bad actor is in Kiev and his name is Volodymyr.
Keep throwing $ into the Khazarian money pit!
Y’know because Ukraine is winning or something — and, like, democracy and stuff.
The U.S., U.K., Sweden and Australia are all threatening to impose a military draft so they can go to war with Russia (based on lies).
The full segment is linked below.
Redacted News | It’s Worse Than You Can Imagine In Ukraine & They’re Hiding It (2 February 2024)
