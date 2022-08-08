4 Reasons To Shun The Conventional Health Care System

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Posted 19March2019 Healing the Body:
For a better part of the past century, we have come to rely on the conventional healthcare model as the premiere method of treating disease. It certainly has its strengths, primarily in the acute and emergency care services, but in recent years more light has been shed on the vulnerabilities the system contains and how that translates to the population’s health.
https://healingthebody.ca/thrive-academy/ chronic disease, lifestyle medicine, Closed-minded authoritarianism, limited medical education, drugs,