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4 Reasons To Shun The Conventional Health Care System
Jerusalem Cats
Jerusalem Cats
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146 views • August 08, 2022

Posted 19March2019 Healing the Body:

For a better part of the past century, we have come to rely on the conventional healthcare model as the premiere method of treating disease. It certainly has its strengths, primarily in the acute and emergency care services, but in recent years more light has been shed on the vulnerabilities the system contains and how that translates to the population’s health.

https://healingthebody.ca/thrive-academy/ chronic disease, lifestyle medicine, Closed-minded authoritarianism, limited medical education, drugs,

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drugschronic diseaselifestyle medicineclosed-minded authoritarianismlimited medical education
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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