Living Exponentially: Lisha Kilgus, President & Founder - Liberty Leaders Unite

Lisha Kilgus is a wife, mother and a warrior for faith, family and freedom. She shares with Eileen her organization, Liberty Leaders Unite and how God called her to create solutions for a world in chaos and how to activate the church.

For more information visit https://www.libertyleadersunite.org/



https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/



