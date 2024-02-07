Create New Account
Living Exponentially: Lisha Kilgus, President & Founder - Liberty Leaders Unite
Living Exponentially
Published 22 days ago

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.

Lisha Kilgus is a wife, mother and a warrior for faith, family and freedom. She shares with Eileen her organization, Liberty Leaders Unite and how God called her to create solutions for a world in chaos and how to activate the church.

For more information visit https://www.libertyleadersunite.org/


https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/


eileen teschliving exponentiallylisha kilgusliberty leaders unite

