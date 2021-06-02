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Forgetting The Past and Looking Toward The Future
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30 views • June 02, 2021
Philippians 3:13
“Brethren, I count not myself to have apprehended: but this one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before,”
King James Version
“Brethren, I count not myself to have apprehended: but this one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before,”
King James Version
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