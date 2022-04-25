Donbass Under Fire (RT documentary)

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Andrey Lysenko and his son Vladislav are volunteers who drive across the devastated Donbass and distribute humanitarian aid to locals bought with subscribers’ money. Sometimes they travel with projectiles flying and bombs exploding around, but they are used to it. Their main goal is to help the people of Donbass to hold on and have all they need to survive.
How do people find the courage to remain strong and compassionate during shelling? Watch their heartbreaking stories in our premiere Donbass Under Fire.
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