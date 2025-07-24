Song Of Moses (with lyrics) | End Times Worship & Declaration

This is the Song of Moses, sung as a witness for the end times. It stands as a testimony before the heavens and the earth – a declaration of Yehovah’s justice, faithfulness, and covenant. Earth will be judged upon this song, for it is one of the four witnesses against the nations and His people. Let this song awaken your soul to the truth of His Word, as it once did for Israel, and as it will again for the 144,000 who stand with the Lamb in the final days. For more information about the four witnesses - Go to Project Truth Ministries, Janice F Baca is a highly respected grammarian of old Hebrew manuscripts and has just completed a mind blowing book about "Demons, Devils, Deities and the Four Witnesses". This in-depth book looks at biblical prophesies, digs into the end times studies and gives insight into the spirit realm and how it affects us today and how to protect ourselves from the oncoming onslaught . Website: https://projecttruthministries.org/