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U.S. Truckers Destination DC, Convoy Headed to the Capitol, Ignored by Media
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140 views • March 03, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
The Canadian Freedom convoy is holding strong and heading to DC, as the corrupt media masks the movement with a brigade of Ukraine invasion ‘news’ and propaganda, distracting America at large while its own internal war unfolds. Suzanne Monk, founder of ‘Reopen America’, joined the Stew Peters Show to educate Americans on the convoy headed to DC. She urges Americans to become active in resisting the mandates, affirming that joining the DC convoy is the perfect outlet to make a stance.
Don't miss a moment of Tuesday's edition of the Stew Peters Show, live on StewPeters.com
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vw9zg9-u.s.-truckers-destination-dc-convoy-headed-to-the-capitol-ignored-by-media.html
The Canadian Freedom convoy is holding strong and heading to DC, as the corrupt media masks the movement with a brigade of Ukraine invasion ‘news’ and propaganda, distracting America at large while its own internal war unfolds. Suzanne Monk, founder of ‘Reopen America’, joined the Stew Peters Show to educate Americans on the convoy headed to DC. She urges Americans to become active in resisting the mandates, affirming that joining the DC convoy is the perfect outlet to make a stance.
Don't miss a moment of Tuesday's edition of the Stew Peters Show, live on StewPeters.com
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vw9zg9-u.s.-truckers-destination-dc-convoy-headed-to-the-capitol-ignored-by-media.html
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