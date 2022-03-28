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The Data - March 28, 2022
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151 views • March 30, 2022
What do we do now that we have the DATA?
The Data – March 28, 2022
Russ Wade, email [email protected]
Links below…
Cavuto & Fauci The new data
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=87-Wz5sD0jY
Fauci Gain of Function Proof
https://rumble.com/vseinz-military-documents-on-gain-of-function-contradict-faucis-testimony.html
Coinsmith - US Embassy Crime
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ed2ToayQxfjP/?list=subscriptions
The Thing
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bfHXAVMj7sE1/
The Data – March 28, 2022
Russ Wade, email [email protected]
Links below…
Cavuto & Fauci The new data
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=87-Wz5sD0jY
Fauci Gain of Function Proof
https://rumble.com/vseinz-military-documents-on-gain-of-function-contradict-faucis-testimony.html
Coinsmith - US Embassy Crime
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ed2ToayQxfjP/?list=subscriptions
The Thing
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bfHXAVMj7sE1/
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