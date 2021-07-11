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IT BEGINS: Milwaukee Residents to Begin Receiving Knocks on their Doors from Crazy Libs
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70 views • July 11, 2021
Rusty Weiss from The Political Insider reports, Community volunteers, with support from the city Health Department, have embarked on a door-to-door campaign to deliver vaccines to the residents of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
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